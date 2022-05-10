TD Power Systems Q4 profit jumps to Rs 25 cr

TD Power Systems on Tuesday posted over 60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.66 crore for March quarter 2021-22 mainly on the back of higher revenue.

Consolidated net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 15.37 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 235.59 crore from Rs 171.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

In 2021-22, net profit increased to Rs 70.64 crore from Rs 45.20 crore in the previous year.

Total income in the fiscal year increased to Rs 814.13 crore from Rs 602.90 crore in 2020-21.

The board has also recommended a final dividend of 35 per cent, i.e. Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year ended March 31, 2022.

The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM.

