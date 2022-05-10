Humpy Farms raises Rs 5 crore * Humpy Farms, an organic farming startup, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round from Lenskart's Peyush Bansal, MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh, Shailesh Ligade of DBS Bank, Abhay Amrute of IIFL, Prattyush Shahane of Bain & Company, Yogesh Lahoti and Anushka Iyer of Wiggles.in.

The funds raised, which also include money from the TV reality show Shark Tank India, will be deployed to scale-up the business and take its products across the country, according to a statement.

*** DigiSaathi can be accessed via WhatsApp now * DigiSaathi, a helpline on digital payments, can now be accessed through the instant messaging platform WhatsApp, the National Payments Corporation of India said on Tuesday.

The facility will soon be available on other social media platforms as well, it said.

*** ICICI Bank partners with Santander UK * Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced a partnership with Santander UK Plc, a British lender, to help corporates from the UK operating in India.

ICICI Bank will provide trade, cross-border payments, supply chain, treasury solutions and retail banking solutions to the UK corporates operating in India. While Santander UK will support Indian corporates and new age businesses for their banking requirements in UK, as per a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)