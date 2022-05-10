World Health Organization members pass resolution against Russia
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Members of the World Health Organization's European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The special session of the European region passed the resolution, supported by Ukraine and the European Union, with 43 in favour and 3 against and 2 abstentions. Russia's envoy Andrey Plutnitsky opposed the resolution and said he was "extremely disappointed".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Health Organization's
- European Union
- Russia
- Ukraine
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jaishankar lauds European Union for approaching global challenges with sharp strategic awareness
Jaishankar lauds European Union for approaching global challenges with sharp strategic awareness
European Union calls on all actors to avoid destabilization of situation in Transnistria
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple