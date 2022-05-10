World Health Organization members pass resolution against Russia

Members of the World Health Organization's European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia's regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The special session of the European region passed the resolution, supported by Ukraine and the European Union, with 43 in favour and 3 against and 2 abstentions. Russia's envoy Andrey Plutnitsky opposed the resolution and said he was "extremely disappointed".

