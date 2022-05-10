Increase in demand for BPM services across sectors driving growth for One Point One Solutions

Mumbai, May 10, 2022: One Point One Solutions, leader in BPM services is experiencing flow of new clientele from mid-February. The company has signed 3 new and other marquee clients in the last two to three months and is in final stage discussion to add up more clients during the current quarter. One Point One is also witnessing a growing trend with their existing partners by about 15 to 20% purely due to market demand.

The company has 5,500 seats on one shift basis, spread across its offices located in Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai and Indore. The current capacity utilisation stands at 3,500 seats, which is moving upwards 100% utilisation of current capacity on one shift basis by end of the current financial year. The company has enough room for expansion on a two shift basis to double the current capacity to 11,000 seats based on the demand scenario.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director said, “The demand for BPM services is increasing as the economy opened up and every sector is focussing on winning new customers and making their existing customers experience delightful.

We would be the biggest beneficiaries of the fastest growing Indian economy as the demand for our services is directly proportionate to growth in the service sector. Increasingly companies are focussing on their core business and outsourcing major process and other aspects to us. This is going to be the biggest driver for our growth.

As our user Industries like Telecom & Broadcasting, Retail and E-commerce, Consumer Durables & FMCG, Banking and Finance, Travel & Hospitality and Insurance pick up buoyancy in their offerings and acquire more and more consumers, we are excited to lap this opportunity and grow in these exciting times.” PWR PWR

