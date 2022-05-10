Asian Paints shares jump nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Asian Paints on Tuesday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 874.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The stock gained 2.46 per cent to settle at Rs 3,083.70 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.25 per cent to Rs 3,137.90.

On the NSE, it went up by 2.85 per cent to settle at Rs 3,091 apiece.

In volume terms, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 24.60 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 869.89 crore in the year-ago period, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Revenue from operations was up 20.60 per cent to Rs 7,889.94 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2022 as against Rs 6,541.94 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

