CBI searches 8 locations in J-K, Mumbai in J&K Bank building purchase irregularities case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:54 IST
The CBI on Tuesday searched eight locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai, including premises of then J&K Bank chairman Haseeb Drabu, in connection with alleged irregularities in purchase of a building by the bank for its integrated office in Mumbai in 2010, officials said.

The Akruti Gold Building was purchased for around Rs 180 crore, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case on November 11 last year on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, the officials said.

The premises of the then directors of the bank M I Shahdad and Vikrant Kuthiala, and Executive Director AK Mehta were also searched during the operation, they said.

''The CBI is today conducting searches at eight locations including at Jammu, Srinagar and Mumbai at the premises of then members of the Estate Committee of the Board of Directors, including then Chairman of J&K Bank, then directors, then executive director,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said. Incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

