PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:06 IST
Gold declines Rs 115; silver gains Rs 214
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 115 to Rs 50,983 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had settled at Rs 51,098 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, gained Rs 214 to Rs 61,569 per kg from Rs 61,355 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carats at Delhi were Rs 115 down pressured by rupee appreciation despite strong global gold prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

Snapping its two-day losing streak, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to end at 77.32 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,860 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 22.24 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.39 percent up at USD 1,860 per ounce on Tuesday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

