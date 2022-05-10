Left Menu

Britain has taken no decision as yet on N.Ireland protocol, says PM's spokesman

Britain has taken no decision as yet on the Northern Ireland protocol and still wants to fix some of its "underlying challenges" to tackle a serious situation, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:07 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Britain has taken no decision as yet on the Northern Ireland protocol and still wants to fix some of its "underlying challenges" to tackle a serious situation, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. "The situation on the protocol is unchanged from yesterday, no decisions have been taken. We want to fix some of the underlying challenges and think the situation is extremely serious," he told reporters.

Earlier, Ireland's prime minister warned Johnson against unilaterally seeking to overrule any of the post-Brexit rules agreed with the European Union for trade in British-run Northern Ireland.

