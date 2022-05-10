Chartered Speed enters into pact with GIFT City for EV services

Passenger mobility services provider Chartered Speed Ltd has entered into an initial pact with GIFT City to promote electric vehicles as the transportation of choice in the country's first smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Chartered Speed will provide EV (Electric Vehicle) mobility for intra and inter-city travel in which the company will operate e-bus service connecting GIFT City with Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as well as provide e-bikes for convenience of people working, residing and visiting GIFT City.

Chartered Speed will manage the day-to-day fleet operations, including drivers, route, fare and fare collection, maintenance of buses, and the setting up of charging infrastructure across GIFT City, a release said on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to collaborate with GIFT City for this initiative to provide connectivity, comfort and convenience to people working, residing or commuting to or from the GIFT city, in the form of electric buses.

''We are confident that this will also accelerate the growth and widespread adoption of EVs not only within GIFT City, but will also pave the way in enhancing and strengthening EV Infrastructure in the region,'' Sanyam Gandhi, CEO & Director of Chartered Speed Ltd, said.

Chartered Speed has a presence across 10 states.

The company is also the largest fleet bus operators in the country for inter-city and intra-city passengers in central, western and north-eastern states.

“As GIFT City continues to set benchmarks in sustainable development and innovation in the country, the collaboration with Chartered Speed will open a new chapter in green mobility solutions,'' Tapan Ray, MD and Group CEO of GIFT City, said.

