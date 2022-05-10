Left Menu

Chile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- analyst poll

Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:24 IST
Chile interest rate seen rising to 9% in June- analyst poll
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chile is expected to hike its benchmark interest rate to 9% in June, a central bank poll of analysts suggested on Tuesday, as the world's top copper producer battles to rein in high inflation. The Andean country's central bank raised the benchmark rate to 8.25% in May from 7.0% previously. The hike of 125 basis points follows a series of raises by the Chilean central bank to tighten monetary policy since the middle of last year as the economy has bounced back strongly from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The interest rate is expected to drop to 7.5% in 11 months according to the poll of analysts. It also suggested that Chile faced an inflation rate of 0.9% in May. The Chilean peso, currently trading at about 864 pesos per dollar, is expected to trade at 850 pesos per dollar in two months, and 825 in 11 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022