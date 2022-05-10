Multiplying Insights with Data: How Draup's Technology Prowess is Disrupting Enterprise Decision Making

While good human judgment has always been at the core of good business decisions, in today's economy of scale & complexity, data-backed decision-making systems are preferred by enterprises everywhere. This is evident in the fact that the market for global decision support software is expected to touch $9 Bn by 2026, spurred by a rise in demand among middle and upper middle-market entities looking to optimize their decision-making capabilities. And when demand increases, innovation follows. In the case of decision-making, that happens to be the integration of cutting-edge AI, ML, Data Science & Cloud technologies into one holistic platform – Draup. Draup's context-rich data in an easy-to-use, natural language interface helps go-to-market teams identify new opportunities and understand what's top of mind for customers along with their strategic investment priorities. It helps decision-makers anticipate key trends in the sales & talent domains across industries. Today, Draup is a key enabler of revenue growth and the trusted intelligence platform for enterprise sales teams that generate over USD 400 Billion in global revenue and HR leaders who manage a global workforce of over 9 Million employees. The Technology & The Teams Behind Draup On any given day, Draup's sales & talent intelligence platforms pull in over 10 Million data points from 8000-plus sources which are fed into their 70(and growing) custom machine learning models. Needless to say, such an ambitious endeavor requires the use of bleeding-edge tech backed by experts. And this is precisely what powers the Draup Platform. ''We as a team, work with various cross-functional teams such as product managers, designers, researchers, software engineers, data scientists, and other roles to provide them with data,'' says Chandan Kumar, a Data Architect at Draup. ''This is then analyzed, interpreted, and presented in various forms on the platform, research reports, tailored insights, and develop machine learning models, statistical models, and algorithms,'' he elaborates. The Engineering team at Draup develops solutions that leverage Big Data analysis, data processing, and application development while working with distributed systems. They work on extraction and processing terabytes of data daily and creating a fast and easy-to-consume interface for internal and external stakeholders. And when you have huge volumes of inbound data that need to be ingested, analyzed & presented in intuitive forms, you can't help but build innovative solutions. Draup's Machine Learning & Data teams have built a robust sales & talent intelligence platform that Fortune 1000 companies rely on for their critical business decisions. The Data Science team at Draup works on cutting-edge ML models to develop NLP-based models that power our platform. The team's operational task involves working with various teams at Draup to collect, analyze and create insights on large volumes of data gathered through multiple sources. This data is then used to generate human-like intelligence for the platform through Artificial Intelligence. Despite all these technologies in use, Draup's DNA is still driven by their best-in-class Engineering and Data Science teams. Fostering an Environment to Learn & Grow The hustle mindset at startups is a well-known phenomenon. This is essential to their survival. However, at Draup, this mindset is also aimed at building their employees' careers as well. With continuous exposure to the latest technologies, employees at Draup are expected, encouraged and supported to refine their skillsets continuously. Draup's initiatives when it comes to upskilling their employees has fostered a company-wide culture of continuous learning & reskilling. Unsurprising when you consider that Draup has also built one of the leading AI-powered reskilling solutions out there. ''Every sub-team at Draup, conducts a weekly group study of one hour. One person from the team is given a chance to talk about and make others learn from their recent project, a MOOC they completed, or any personal projects. Technology is changing at a rapid pace – What is new and path-breaking today will become redundant and legacy tomorrow. The only way we can stay ahead of the curve is to keep learning,'' says Kashish Jajodia, CTO, Draup. “To ensure personal and organizational growth, Draup encourages self-learning as well as peer-to-peer learning. A variety of activities lead to employee upskilling, from company-funded online courses to regular knowledge sharing sessions. Furthermore, upskilling opportunities are provided to employees through experiential learning through projects.” he adds. Draup's open-door policy encourages the free flow of ideas and nurtures a sense of ownership and a collaborative work spirit. Md Mahabub Alam, Software Development Engineer at Draup says, ''We are an employee-driven company and that drives on factors such as transparency, encouragement, diversity, and engagement. Apart from upskilling the company ensures that we are rewarded monetarily on performance and on a timely basis.'' As the decision-making market makes headway into more verticals, Draup's Engineering & ML teams are looking to expand across exciting new use cases by ramping up their hiring. The recent $20 Million funding has validated Draup's belief in their business model & imbued a renewed sense of purpose across the organization. About Draup: Draup is an AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for global CXO leaders in sales and talent domains. Draup for Sales is an AI-Powered Sales Intelligence platform that empowers sales teams with industry, account & stakeholder intelligence & enables them to micro-target prospects. Draup for Talent is an AI-driven reskilling and talent Intelligence platform that helps HR leaders & talent management teams plan, hire & skill a future-ready workforce. Visit us at Draup.com PWR PWR

