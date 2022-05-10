Left Menu

SBI board approves raising up to USD 2 bn via bonds in FY'23

10-05-2022
SBI board approves raising up to USD 2 bn via bonds in FY'23
The country's largest lender SBI on Tuesday said its board has approved raising up to USD 2 billion (about Rs 15,430 crore) from the overseas market during the current fiscal to fund foreign business growth.

The central board has approved the raising of funds through single or multiple tranches, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The long-term funds of up to USD 2 billion would be raised through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2022-23, it added.

