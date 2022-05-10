Left Menu

UK PM Johnson to travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST
UK PM Johnson to travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, his spokesman said, as the two countries consider joining NATO. Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.

"It is about not just Ukraine, but about the broader security of Europe," Johnson's spokesman said of the trip.

