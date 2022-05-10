UK PM Johnson to travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 18:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Sweden and Finland on Wednesday, his spokesman said, as the two countries consider joining NATO. Sweden and Finland are expected to make a decision about whether to apply to join NATO this month.
"It is about not just Ukraine, but about the broader security of Europe," Johnson's spokesman said of the trip.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Asda, Morrisons cut prices of key items amid British spending squeeze
Modern slavery backlash fears slow British company disclosures -report
British retailer McColl's warns on profit after weak Easter sales
Sri Lanka: Opposition Party SJB claims of having over 113 signatories for no-confidence motion against govt
Poland-Sweden to organize Intl Donors' Conference on May 5 to mobilize support for Ukraine