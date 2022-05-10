Arya.ag grain asset at USD 1.1 billion in FY22; loan disbursement hits USD 13.3 million

Integrated grain commerce platform Arya.ag on Tuesday said it has closed the financial year 2021-22 with total grain asset under management worth USD 1.1 billion, mainly boosted by a surge in commerce volume with gross transaction value run rate of USD 270 million.

During FY22, the platform saw wide adoption of its structured trade solutions by varied entities spanning across farmers, Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), millers and agri corporations, the company said in a statement.

The platform, which collaborated with over 25 banks and financial services companies, hit the milestone of Rs 100 crore or USD 13.3 million loan disbursement in 2021-22.

''The influence of digital transformation in prominent domains of the overall economic ecosystem is well known. As India's largest agri-tech player, we are extending the benefits of digital technologies to the smallest of the stakeholders in the agri-ecosystem, including women farmers and FPOs. ''The pandemic times have further accelerated the adoption of our integrated services and we remain upbeat about the future, based on our distinct value proposition and strong business fundamentals,'' Arya.ag managing director and co-founder Prasanna Rao said.

