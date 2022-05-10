Left Menu

French President Macron discussed Ukraine war with China's Xi - Elysee

Updated: 10-05-2022 18:48 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday discussed the war in Ukraine and the global food crisis arising from it, and called for an urgent ceasefire, the Elysee said after a phone call between the two leaders.

"The two heads of state reiterated their commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine", the Elysee presidential office said. The Elysee said Macron and Xi had discussed France`s FARM (Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission) initiative as a response to the risk of food.

In light of tight COVID-related restrictions on people movements in China, Macron called on China to take into account the concerns of the French community there, notably by maintaining air links with France, by allowing travel to airports and by ensuring children would not be separated from their parents.

