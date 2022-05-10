Left Menu

9 pilots, 32 cabin-crew members failed pre-flight alcohol tests between Jan 1 and Apr 30: DGCA

When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:06 IST
Nine pilots and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India's aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

''Of them, two pilots and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time,'' the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The remaining seven pilots and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

The DGCA had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

