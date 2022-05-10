US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after three-day slump

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks following a three-day sell-off on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258.4 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 32504.09. The S&P 500 rose 43.9 points, or 1.10%, at the open to 4035.18​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 277.1 points, or 2.38%, to 11900.343 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)