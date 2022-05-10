Bank of Maharashtra launches digital products * With an aim to strengthen its digital channels and enhance customers' ease, state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Tuesday launched a slew of digital products.

The products launched include Mahabank Leads, Digital Mahabank Kisan Credit Card (MKCC), Virtual Visiting Card (V-Card), etc.

''We are envisaging to be among the top 3 banks in terms of efficiency in the country. This can only be achieved by exploring the digital channels to the optimum level,'' the bank's Managing Director and CEO A S Rajeev said in a release.

Through these new products, the lender is expecting a major boost in its quest to capture the growing digital business and to build a strong digital ecosystem with an intention to create a smooth and hassle-free digital journey, its executive director A B Vijaykumar said.

It has also launched other applications for enhancement of procedural efficacy which are TAT Monitor, Maha Darpan, collection application and private cloud.

*** Fintech firm GoldenPi raises USD 2 mln * Fintech platform GoldenPi Technologies has raised USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) in pre-series A funding round from domestic investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

The company provides a platform to retail investors seeking fixed income investments beyond fixed deposits and retail deposits.

It acts as an aggregator for bonds and debentures across bond houses, capital market divisions of banks and other players in the markets, a release said. *** FirstCure Health raises USD 350,000 in pre-seed funding round * Noida-based healthcare startup FirstCure Health (FirstCure) on Tuesday said it has recently raised USD 350,000 in the pre-seed funding round, which saw participation from various angel investors.

The funding will enable FirstCure to expand into the segment of healthcare service offerings both in terms of geography and operations, a release said.

With commitment of another USD 300,000 in the next six months, the startup plans to expand its presence strongly in North India and enter Southern regions of the country by the end of the year, it said.

*** Sploot raises USD 500,000 led by Redstart Labs * Delhi-based pet tech startup sploot has raised USD 500,000 as part of its seed funding round led by Info Edge (India) backed Redstart Labs.

The company will use the funds to nurture a close-knit community of pet parents, create educational content with experts on the sploot app, and pilot revenue generating streams like dog walking and affordable fresh food.

Sploot is a community-led platform for better pet parenting. It is a community of 30,000 members on its app and over 26,000 followers on instagram. PTI HV BEN SHW

