Three policemen injured as portion of cornice of building falls on them

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least three policemen were injured when a portion of a cornice of an old dilapidated building in the Rabindra Sarani area here fell on them on Tuesday, an officer said.

The mishap happened at around noon when the three policemen of Burrabazar Police station went there in connection with investigation of a case to a house next to the dilapidated building when the cornice from the fourth floor collapsed and fell on them, he said. ''The three policemen were taken to the SSKM Hospital where they are being treated,'' the officer said, adding that one of the three policemen got injuries on his face while two others had injuries on head and shoulder.

