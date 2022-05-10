Torrent Power posts Rs 487 crore loss in March quarter

Torrent Power on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 487.37 crore in the March quarter due to provision for an impairment loss of Rs 1,300 crore.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 398.10 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the consolidated net profit before the exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 596.67 crore in the three months ended March, which is 31 per cent higher than Rs 455.28 crore recorded in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,840.59 crore from Rs 3,116.54 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the company, the loss in the latest March quarter was due to an exceptional item of an impairment loss Rs 1,300 crore.

Net carrying value of Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE) as on March 31, 2022 includes Rs 1,378.90 crore pertaining to 1,200 MW DGEN Mega Power Project located at Dahej, Gujarat.

The project started commercial operations with effect from November 2014 and thereafter has operated only intermittently or partially due to various factors such as unavailability of domestic gas, high prices of imported gas and non-availability of power selling arrangement.

In the last fiscal, the company carried out an impairment assessment of DGEN by considering the recoverable amount based on value-in-use of DGEN in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard 36 'Impairment of Assets'.

An additional impairment loss of Rs 1,300 crore has been provided in the quarter, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item in the statement of profit and loss, the filing said.

In 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 458.70 crore in as against Rs 1,295.87 crore in the previous fiscal.

During the same period, total income rose to Rs 14,492.65 crore from Rs 12,314.47 in 2020-21.

The company's board has approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 2,000 crore by way of private placement.

Further, the board cleared appointment of Ketan Dalal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) with effect from May 11, 2022 till the commencement of the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). He will continue for 5 years from May 11, 2022 till May 10, 2027, subject to shareholders' approval.

The re-appointment of Samir Mehta as Chairman of the company, liable to retire by rotation, for 5 years from April 1, 2023, has also been approved by the board.

The board has also approved re-appointment of Jinal Mehta as Managing Director, liable to retire by rotation, for 5 years effective from April 1, 2023.

In a statement, the company's Chairman Samir Mehta said it continued to focus on growth initiatives in the identified growth engines of distribution and renewables.

''In line with this strategy, the company took over the operations as distribution licensee of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD) wef 1st April, 2022 post acquisition of 51 per cent equity share capital of the company.

''With our strong balance sheet, the company will continue to pursue profitable growth opportunities across the entire value chain of the power sector,'' Mehta said.'' PTI KKS RAM

