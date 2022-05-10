Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL39 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market rebound fizzles out, equities end lower for 3rd day; Tata Steel tanks 6.95 pc Mumbai: Equity indices failed to hold on to their gains in see-saw trade on Tuesday, ending in the red for the third straight session despite a tentative recovery in global equites.

DEL61 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee rebounds from record low, up 10 paise to 77.34/USD Mumbai: Snapping two days of sharp losses, the rupee appreciated 10 paise to end at 77.34 against the US dollar on Tuesday, supported by a rebound in regional currencies and fall in crude oil prices.

DCM49 BIZ-CAB PLATFORMS-LD COMPLAINT Govt warns cab aggregators of strict action for unfair trade practices New Delhi: Cab aggregators, including Ola and Uber, have been warned of strict action unless they improve their systems and redress rising consumer complaints, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

DCM20 BIZ-LD BHARATPE BharatPe sacks employees, vendors; to claw back shares from Grover New Delhi: Payments startup BharatPe on Tuesday said it has terminated several employees and vendors as well as filed criminal cases against them for misconduct besides deciding to claw back former founder Ashneer Grover's restricted shares in the firm.

DCM14 BIZ-GADKARI-ACCIDENTS Govt sets target to reduce 50 pc road accident deaths by 2024: Gadkari New Delhi: The government has set a target to reduce 50 per cent road accident deaths by 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

DCM51 BIZ-SBI-DEPOSIT RATES SBI hikes interest rates on bulk term deposits by 40-90 basis points Mumbai: Country's largest lender State Bank of India on Tuesday announced a hike of 40-90 basis points in the interest rates on several bulk term deposits. DCM66 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 11.22 lakh cr in three days New Delhi: Equity investors have became poorer by over Rs 11.22 lakh crore in three days following a sell-off in markets amid weak global cues.

DCM21 BIZ-WEF-STARTUPS Five Indian startups among 100 joining WEF's Tech Pioneers Community New Delhi: The World Economic Forum on Tuesday said 100 new startups, including five from India, have joined its Technology Pioneers Community and these include entities from healthcare and financial services to the metaverse.

DCM65 BIZ-STATES DEBT States' borrowing cost soars to record 7.69 pc Mumbai: In spite of a sharp 40 per cent decline in bond issuances, states have been forced to pay more for their market borrowings as the weighted average interest rate touched a record 7.69 per cent at the latest auctions of state government securities.

DEL45 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 115; silver gains Rs 214 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday declined by Rs 115 to Rs 50,983 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. AJ AJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)