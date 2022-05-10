US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips in choppy trading as bank stocks slide
May 10, 2022
Wall Street's main indexes turned lower on Tuesday in volatile trading as bank and megacap growth stocks slumped on concerns over aggressive monetary tightening and slowing economic growth.
At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 117.61 points, or 0.36%, at 32,128.09, the S&P 500 was down 15.08 points, or 0.38%, at 3,976.16, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 39.47 points, or 0.34%, at 11,583.78.
