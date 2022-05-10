Left Menu

SecureKloud to tap domestic cloud market

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, a cloud native company, on Tuesday said it would tap the cloud market through its platform-based products.The company has planned to launch four cloud-based platform solutions in the next two months.In a statement, the city-based company said it was under a major rejig on the business strategy and tap the growing cloud market in India by offering platform-based products, along with current service-based offerings.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:50 IST
SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, a cloud native company, on Tuesday said it would tap the cloud market through its platform-based products.

The company has planned to launch four cloud-based platform solutions in the next two months.

In a statement, the city-based company said it was under a major rejig on the business strategy and tap the growing cloud market in India by offering platform-based products, along with current service-based offerings. 'In line with growth ambitions and to drive the new business model in India and other emerging markets, the company said it appointed Anand Kumar as Chief Revenue Officer.

''This transformation from service-based to platform based model is the best answer to the rising market demands, especially during and after the pandemic. Our model has been built on our enormous expertise and vast global experience in working with multinational companies in developed markets,'' company Chairman Suresh Venkatachari said.

''We are confident of getting faster transformation results, serving our clients better, and delivering on the sustained and growing demand for safe and secure digitally transformed environments,'' he said.

