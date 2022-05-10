Left Menu

Ukraine gas system operator declares force majeure on Sokhranivka entry point

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:19 IST
Ukraine’s gas system operator GTSOU said on Tuesday it would declare force majeure on the transportation of gas through the Sokhranivka entry point, with flows stopping on May 11.

GTSOU said it could not carry out operations at the Novopskov gas compressor station at the site due to "the interference of the occupying forces in technical processes." Ukraine has continued to be a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Russia's invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

