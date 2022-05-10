Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic says renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol is not an option

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that renegotiating the protocol on Northern Ireland in the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not an option, following the traditional Queen's speech in London.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:19 IST
EU's Sefcovic says renegotiation of Northern Ireland Protocol is not an option
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@MarosSefcovic)
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday that renegotiating the protocol on Northern Ireland in the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not an option, following the traditional Queen's speech in London. "The EU has been open to joint work with the U.K. on implementing the protocol to bring long-term legal certainty and predictability to the people and businesses in Northern Ireland," Sefcovic said in a statement.

"The EU remains open to such discussions. Only joint solutions will work. Unilateral action by the UK would only make our work on possible solutions more difficult," he said. "The protocol, as a cornerstone of the withdrawal agreement, is an international agreement. Its renegotiation is not an option. The European Union is united in this position."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022