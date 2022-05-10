Left Menu

Zoho launches Zoho Marketing Plus

It is becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles and data, company chief operating officer Mani Vembu said.Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers are not bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:30 IST
Zoho launches Zoho Marketing Plus
  • Country:
  • India

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has launched Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, the Zoho Marketing Plus covers ideation, creation, execution, management among others.

The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving market leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences, the statement said.

''Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed and marketers are struggling to keep up. It is becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles and data'', company chief operating officer Mani Vembu said.

''Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers are not bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022