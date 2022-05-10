Zoho launches Zoho Marketing Plus

Global technology company Zoho Corporation has launched Zoho Marketing Plus, a new unified platform that brings together marketing activities, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, the Zoho Marketing Plus covers ideation, creation, execution, management among others.

The new marketing platform increases the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies by giving market leaders a deeper understanding of customer preferences, the statement said.

''Consumers and digital marketing continue to evolve at warp-speed and marketers are struggling to keep up. It is becoming increasingly difficult to properly manage multiple campaigns, channels, customer profiles and data'', company chief operating officer Mani Vembu said.

''Zoho Marketing Plus maximises productivity and teamwork, allowing marketers to stay collaborative amid evolving customer needs. When marketers are not bogged down by operations, they can deliver creative campaigns that promote meaningful relationships between the brand and customers'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)