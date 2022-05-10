Left Menu

India, UAE ministers to discuss ways to boost trade ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:37 IST
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will meet UAE economy minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri on Wednesday here and discuss ways to further boost trade ties between the two countries, an official statement said on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation led by the UAE minister is visiting India from Wednesday.

''During the visit, the delegation would be meeting with Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, on May 11 and May 13, 2022 in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively to discuss bilateral trade and investment relations,'' the commerce ministry said.

The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the already close and dynamic economic ties between the two countries, it said.

The visit also includes interactions with key investors of both sides.

The bilateral trade between two countries stood at USD 65.1 billion, making UAE India's third largest trading partner.

''India is on an ambitious path to achieve USD 5 trillion GDP by 2025 and UAE is considered as a valuable partner in India's journey to realise this goal,'' it said A number of engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai, including B2B events, industry interactions and investor meetings, are scheduled for the visiting UAE delegation during its stay in the country, it added.

