3 killed, 10 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fazilka

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former MLA from Jalalabad Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed grief over the accident.Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident took place near Maanewala village in Jalalabad constituency today.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:55 IST
Three persons were killed while over 10 others were injured after a bus overturned in Punjab's Fazilka district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the driver lost control over the bus while maneuvering a turn and it overturned near Maanewala village in Jalalabad, they said.

The bus was going to Jalalabad from Rorawali village, they further said.

Three persons have been killed in the incident, Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said over phone. The police said those who sustained injuries were admitted to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital and civil hospital. Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former MLA from Jalalabad Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed grief over the accident.

''Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident took place near Maanewala village in Jalalabad constituency today. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,'' said Badal in a tweet.

