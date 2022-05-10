EBRD says it will spend 1 bln euros in Ukraine this year

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will spend 1 billion euros in Ukraine in 2022, the bank's president Odile Renaud-Basso said on Tuesday.

She said the package was aimed at helping the Ukrainian economy and added in comments on the sidelines of the bank's annual meeting in Morocco that the lender was willing to do more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)