India-Oman joint commission meeting to be held on May 11

India-Oman joint commission meeting will be held in New Delhi on May 11. The meeting will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Oman counterpart Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef. According to a Commerce and Industry Ministry release, senior officials from both sides would be participating in the joint meeting. This will be the 10th edition of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting.

A high-level multi-sectoral delegation from Oman led by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, is visiting India from May 10 to 14. The 48-member delegation includes senior officials and business representatives from diverse areas spanning health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, telecommunication, energy, shipping and real estate.

On May 12, 2022, a meeting of the India-Oman Joint Business Council (JBC) will be jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The JBC will witness the participation of ministers from both sides, who will also address the gathering and interact with the business communities of India and Oman, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

A number of other engagements in New Delhi and Mumbai including B2B events, industry interactions and investor meetings are scheduled for the visiting Omani delegation during their stay in India. (ANI)

