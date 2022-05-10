Left Menu

Dubai says Q1 international visitors up 214% this year

Dubai hosted 3.97 million overnight international visitors in the first quarter of 2022, up 214% from the same period last year, the emirate's government said on Tuesday. The Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, which ran from October to March and which Dubai looked to as a to boost its economy, saw 24 million visits by domestic and international tourists, a report by Dubai's executive council said. Dubai topped global hotel occupancy rates in the first quarter of 2022, at 82%, the report said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 23:08 IST
Dubai says Q1 international visitors up 214% this year

Dubai hosted 3.97 million overnight international visitors in the first quarter of 2022, up 214% from the same period last year, the emirate's government said on Tuesday.

The Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, which ran from October to March and which Dubai looked to as a to boost its economy, saw 24 million visits by domestic and international tourists, a report by Dubai's executive council said. After travel curbs and curfews in the early days of the pandemic, Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates seven emirates and a regional trade and tourism hub, was one of the few international tourism hubs which stayed open to visitors through repeated global lockdowns.

Dubai's Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed said the growth in visitors was evidence that Dubai was at the forefront of a global tourism recovery. Dubai topped global hotel occupancy rates in the first quarter of 2022, at 82%, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022