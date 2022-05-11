Ukraine says Russia taking transit gas, sending it to separatist regions
The head of Ukraine's gas system operator told Reuters on Tuesday that Russian occupying forces had started taking gas transiting through Ukraine and sending it to two Russia-backed separatist regions in the country's east.
The operator's CEO Sergiy Makogon, without citing evidence, made the comment to Reuters after Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine.
