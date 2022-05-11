Left Menu

Mexico government announces measures after incidents in capital's air space

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-05-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 00:38 IST
Following a series of worrying incidents in Mexico City's airspace, the Mexican government held meetings with the nation's top airlines and aeronautical authorities and on Tuesday announced a rash of measures to address the issues.

Among the measures, the government will look to increase flights to and from the newly opened Felipe Angeles International Airport on the outskirts of Mexico City and not permit new operations at the long-standing hub of the Mexico City International Airport.

