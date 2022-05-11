Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates

Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as demand for its online games waned with kids returning to school after pandemic curbs ease.

The company, among the world's most popular gaming sites for children, posted a 3% fall in first-quarter bookings to $631.2 million. Analysts had expected $644.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

