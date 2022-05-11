Roblox quarterly bookings miss estimates
Roblox Corp missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as demand for its online games waned with kids returning to school after pandemic curbs ease. Easing of restrictions and a reopening economy has affected bookings for pandemic winner Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children, as kids now spend more time outdoors. Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $160.2 million, from $134.2 million a year earlier.
Easing of restrictions and a reopening economy has affected bookings for pandemic winner Roblox, one of the world's most popular gaming sites for children, as kids now spend more time outdoors. The San Mateo, California-based company posted a 3% fall in first-quarter bookings to $631.2 million. Analysts had expected $644.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company generates most of its money from virtual currency "Robux", which players can purchase to spend in-game on upgrading avatars with items like outfits, accessories and pets. Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $160.2 million, from $134.2 million a year earlier.
