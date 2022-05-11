WAAREE emerges as the best exporter of the year

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., one of India's leading solar PV panel manufacturer, is recognized as the best exporter of the year, for FY 2021-22. The award ceremony was organised by the office of the development commissioner, and evaluated by The SURSEZ unit holders Association.

WAAREE currently manufactures high efficiency, premium quality solar modules with capacity upto 660Wp, in Mono, Cutcell, Bifacial and HJT cells. WAAREE Solar modules are exported in more than 19 countries. With numerous tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality at par with global standards. WAAREE has maintained its position as a Tier-1 module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance for the last four years. WAAREE's module manufacturing facility, houses IEC-CB-CTF, a laboratory for reliability testing and certification.

WAAREE has also been recognised as the India's greatest brand by Asiaone, and the Best brand by Economic times. WAAREE believes that it will be able to bridge the ever growing demand - supply gap of electricity, by making solar accessible to all and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem.

About WAAREE Energies WAAREE Energies Ltd. is India's one of the leading Solar PV Module manufacturer. In addition, it provides EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions and solar water pumps. WAAREE has its presence in over 388+ locations nationally and 19 countries globally.

Disclaimer: WAAREE Energies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus (''DRHP'') with Securities and Exchange Board of India (''SEBI''). The DRHP is available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see ''Risk Factors'' of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The equity shares of the Company may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg

