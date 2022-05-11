The illusion of limitless and costless debt is dangerous - ECB's Villeroy

The illusion of a limitless and costless debt is attractive but "very dangerous", European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France's head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Inter radio on Wednesday.

France borrowed heavily during the COVID-19 pandemic to stabilize its economy, pushing the public debt from just under 100% of the gross domestic product in 2019 to nearly 113% last year.

