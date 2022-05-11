CHE EXPERIENCES PARTNERS WITH SONEVA FOR SONEVA VILLA OWNERSHIP SALES IN INDIA

BANGALORE, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning experiential boutique travel company Che Experiences has announced a new partnership with Soneva Villa Ownership, the exclusive portfolio of private residences at Soneva's world-leading resorts. The collaboration marks Che Experiences' expansion into the luxury real estate sector: with decades of experience in working with a large network of high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and discerning travellers, it will become one of India's first travel curation companies to enter the luxury residential market.

The post-pandemic world is witnessing a heightened demand for holiday villa ownership in exotic, 'open to nature' locations. According to a recent survey by India Sotheby's International Realty 2022, a large number of HNIs are planning to invest in luxury properties over the next two years, reflecting a strong and decisive turnaround in the luxury real estate segment. Che Experiences' deep understanding of the luxury sector will help to leverage this growth for Soneva Villas within the Indian market.

''The Indian luxury realty market is poised to grow significantly in the coming years and consumers are looking for safe havens that offer the chance to reconnect with nature, a sense of tranquility and luxurious amenities in exciting destinations,'' says Seema S. Jaising, Founder of Che Experiences. ''With more people than ever 'working from home', this has also created another segment of buyers looking for secondary homes in leisure destinations. We are very excited about our partnership with much-loved Soneva and look forward to introducing India's prospective villa owners to the exceptional Soneva Villa Ownership portfolio.'' Launched in 2011 following demand from repeat Soneva guests, Soneva Villa Ownership was the first company to offer luxury Maldives real estate to foreign buyers. Today, the Soneva Villa Ownership portfolio includes expansive private residences at both Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, and Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll, as well as Soneva Kiri on Koh Kood in Thailand.

You tube links for Soneva Villa Ownership :- https://media.sonevabrandcentre.com/assetbank-soneva/action/viewDownloadSharedAsset?download=2b6d4564443739495636322f6830754c4946545141413d3d&asset=634d53473037556f7363344c4a78477a616b644746513d3d Each private residence is the ultimate expression of Soneva's Slow Life ethos. Built to the highest sustainability standards in exquisite island and over-water locations, they combine Soneva's renowned hospitality with a home-away-from-home that can be enjoyed by owners and their loved ones for many years to come. Vast, light-filled interiors and expansive outdoor living spaces epitomise Soneva's unique aesthetic, with luxurious details tailored to owners' desires.

As well as a healthy return on investment, Soneva Villa Owners also benefit from what Soneva calls 'return on life', enjoying exclusive benefits across Soneva's resorts, savings on dining, experiences and domestic transfers and complimentary access to signature Soneva details such as 24/7 Barefoot Butler service, The Den children's zone and Cinema Paradiso film screenings. When owners are not using their villas, they can also offset residential expenses through the Villa Rental Programme, which offers a significant annual rental income, with properties managed and maintained by each Soneva resort.

''We are delighted to partner with Che Experiences and leverage their expertise to further expand Soneva Villa Ownership's reach in India,'' says Yoshie Kondo, Area Director, Soneva Villa Ownership in the Maldives. ''Just a short haul flight from India's main travel hubs, as well as being a luxurious haven in the most idyllic settings, Soneva's private residences also offer owners the rarest of luxuries in an ever-changing world: that of time, space and peace to savour life's simplest pleasures.'' For more information on Soneva Villa Ownership, go to soneva.com/soneva-villa-ownership About Soneva Soneva is a pioneering family of award-winning resorts in outstanding natural locations. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true 'luxury' is defined by peace, time and space. Each day, guests are encouraged to discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare experiences that inspire and enthral. Soneva has led the way for responsible tourism, combining a conscientious, proactive approach to sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive personalised service.

soneva.com About CHE Experiences Che is a boutique travel and events company focused on delivering memorable and unique experiences, through travel journeys and vacations/retreats. Che travellers are well networked globe trotters looking for new adventures, memories, and experiences. They are open to new ideas and choose to enrich their lives with the myriad forms of voyages that include history, culture cuisine and more. Che's founder, Seema, is a world traveller and veteran in the hospitality industry and has dedicated her last 10 years to delivering bespoke experiences that become reminiscences, for her clients both in India and worldwide.

For enquiries, please contact Che Experiences: Seema S Jaising Email: cheindia2000@gmail.com Telephone: +91 80735 46646 Media Links: Che Experiences: Website: https://travelwithche.com/ Instagram - www.instagram.com/cheexperiences PWR PWR

