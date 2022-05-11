Komatsu India Introduces its Bio-fuel Compatible Mining Models to India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Komatsu India Private Limited (KIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd (Komatsu)., Japan, and manufacturer of Construction and Mining Equipment, along with its distribution partner Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has secured orders for large-sized mining equipment from a major mining customer in India (Customer). Komatsu’s high-quality products and L&T’s trusted product-support capabilities have paved the way forward in partnering with the customer for this large deal. The order comprises of more than 80 units of Komatsu make mining equipment, including dump trucks, hydraulic excavators, bull dozers, motor graders, wheel loaders and wheel dozers. The scope of the order includes supply of equipment along with Full Maintenance Contract (FMC) for up to ten years of equipment operation. The equipment are scheduled for deployment at the customers jobsite starting from the month of May 2022. Last year, Komatsu commemorated its 100th Anniversary and this successful journey was possible only by continuously pursuing our purpose “Creating Value” through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, business, and our planet together.” On this occasion of Komatsu’s 100th year anniversary celebration, Mr Hiroyuki Ogawa, the President of Komatsu, embarked on the new three-year, mid-term management plan “DANTOTSU Value – Together, to ‘The Next’ for sustainable growth”. Commenting on the largest order from the customer, MrYasunoriFujii, Managing Director of KIPL said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious order for the complete set of Komatsu mining equipment from the customer. This order further strengthens our relationship which started with the customer in 2018 with the supply of Komatsu range of Construction Equipment. Mr Fujii also reiterated Komatsu’s commitment towards the climate and societal cause, wherein Komatsu is continuously incorporating new technologies in the Indian market which further enhances the efficiency of workplaces and minimises environmental impact. In line with this ethos, Komatsu has now introduced mining equipment fleet compatible with Biofuel (Biodiesel fuel blends up to B20 confirming to ASTM D7467). The first set of HD785-7 dump trucks compatible with Biofuel was recently handed over to the customer at a glittering ceremony held at KIPL factory, at Oragadam in Tamil Nadu. This is the start of a new era in the Indian Mining Equipment Industry which can lead to a substantial reduction in carbon footprint. Although Komatsu is ready with Bio-fuel compatible Mining Equipment, it is also essential that a consistent supply of the desired quality of the fuel is available at remote mining jobsites. The Government’s thrust on accelerating the use of alternate fuel is expected to complement such new initiatives of Komatsu. Mr Arvind K. Garg, Executive Vice President & Head, L&T Construction & Mining Machinery has expressed his gratitude to the customer for trusting L&T and engaging in long term product support contracts for the fleet of Komatsu Mining Equipment. Mr Garg said, “L&T is associated with Komatsu for more than two decades. Being partners, we share a common ideology of creating value for our esteemed customers. The introduction of Bio-fuel compatible Mining Equipment is an important step in this direction. The Indian mining industry is growing at a healthy pace, thanks to the Government’s thrust on infrastructure. Therefore, as a responsible stakeholder, it is essential to continue introducing such latest and environment-friendly technologies in India. We, together with Komatsu and our esteemed customers are committed to serving the society through such innovative offerings.” Further to the introduction of Bio-fuel compatible Mining Equipment, KIPL is now planning to introduce and demonstrate its range of Bio-fuel compatible Construction Equipment at South Asia’s largest exhibition, EXCON, to be held between May 17th and 21st, 2022 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. Komatsu will strive to create new value to take steady steps forward to the next stage for the workplace of the future and pass on a sustainable future to the next generation. PWR PWR

