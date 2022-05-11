Dr Reddy's inks pact with South Korean drug firm HK inno.N Corporation

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has entered into an exclusive partnership with South Korea's HK inno.N Corporation for the supply and commercialization of the latter's patented novel molecule Tegoprazan for gastrointestinal diseases in India and six key emerging markets.

Under the partnership, HK inno.N Corporation will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Tegoprazan, while Dr. Reddy's will be responsible for local clinical development, registration, marketing, and sales in the licensed territories.

The agreement grants Dr. Reddy the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Tegoprazan under its trademark in these markets for 10 years from the first commercial launch.

HK inno.N Corporation will receive an upfront licensing fee and will be eligible for potential regulatory milestone payments and royalties on net product sales.

''Our partnership with HK inno.N Corporation brings its expertise in novel P-CABs together with our well-established commercial strengths and growth ambition in India and key emerging markets. Gastroenterology has been a key focus area for us,'' Dr. Reddy's CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) MV Ramana said in a statement.

This collaboration is a multi-country deal for a novel molecule that addresses unmet needs in India and emerging markets, he added.

Tegoprazan, a molecule containing novel potassium-competitive acid blockers (P-CABs), is an innovative product that will provide a new option for the treatment of gastric acid-related and motility-impaired diseases such as Erosive/Non-erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD/NERD), Gastric and Duodenal ulcers, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-mediated ulcers, and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

Tegoprazan induces the fast onset of action and can control gastric pH for a prolonged period, potentially offering significant clinicalbenefitst in acid-related disorders.

The molecule is already approved in South Korea and China and is under registration and clinical development in several countries globally, including the USA.

