Delhivery Rs 5,235 crore IPO opens for subscription

Logistics services provider Delhivery's Rs 5,235 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 13:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Logistics services provider Delhivery's Rs 5,235 crore initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday. Gurugram-based company's IPO will be available for public subscription till Friday, May 13, 2022. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 462-487 per share with a face value of Re 1 per share.

Out of the total Rs 5,235 crore size of the IPO, the company will raise Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of fresh equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. The remaining Rs 1,235 crore is proposed to be raised through offer for sale route, in which existing shareholders and promoters will offload their stake. Out of the total issue size, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII) and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Within a couple of hours of opening of subscription, the retail portion was subscribed 21 per cent. The company has raised Rs 2,346.7 crore from 64 anchor investors including Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund, Schorder International, AIA Singapore, Amansa Holdings, Aberdeen, Goldman Sachs, and Singapore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

