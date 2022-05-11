Left Menu

Venus Pipes IPO fully subscribed within first few hours of opening

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Venus Pipes and Tubes got fully subscribed within the first few hours of opening for subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 165.41-crore IPO received bids for 51,67,502 shares against 35,51,914 shares on offer, translating into 1.45 times subscription, according to NSE data till 13:03 hours.

The category meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 2.59 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors got subscribed 34 percent and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 30 percent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 50,74,100 equity shares has a price range of Rs 310-326 per share.

Venus Pipes and Tubes has collected over Rs 49 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the issue will be used for financing the project cost towards capacity expansion and backward integration for manufacturing of hollow pipes, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

The Gujarat-based company is a growing stainless-steel pipe and tube manufacturer and exporter in India.

The company, under the brand name Venus, supplies its products for applications in diverse sectors including chemicals, engineering, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, power, food processing, paper, and oil, and gas.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. SMC Capitals is the manager to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

