Ukraine 'cannot confirm' Gazprom statement on switching gas flows to new entry point

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:22 IST
The head of Ukraine's state gas company said on Wednesday he could not confirm an assertion by Russia's Gazprom that it is not technically possible to switch gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point.

"We cannot confirm Gazprom's claims that it is technically impossible to transfer transit from Sokhranivka to Sudzha IP. In Oct'20 they did it with 27.5 mcm/d - due to maintenance on their side). Back then Gazprom gave 165 mcm/d to Sudzha (1.5x more that total transit last months)," Naftogaz head Yuri Vitrenko wrote on Twitter.

