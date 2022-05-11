Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,768 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for July delivery gained Rs 150 or 0.25 percent to Rs 60,768 per kg in 16,203 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend.

Globally, silver was trading 1.05 percent higher at USD 21.65 per ounce in New York.

