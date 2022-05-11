European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

European stocks extended gains for a second straight session on Wednesday as strong earnings and a surge in economically sensitive sectors boosted sentiment ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 1.1%, with miners, automakers, and travel & leisure stocks gaining between 2.7% and 3.1%. A handful of upbeat earnings reports and merger activity also helped the mood.

Swedish Match jumped 8.8% after Philip Morris International Inc said it was making a recommended cash offer for the Swedish tobacco company of about 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion). German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp gained 10.3% after it raised its outlook for sales and operating profit for 2022, while British catering company Compass Group climbed 11% on lifting its annual revenue forecast.

The recovery in mood followed a sharp selloff in global equity markets this month on worries over aggressive monetary tightening and lockdowns in China fuelling economic slowdown, pushing the STOXX 600 to a two-month low on Monday. The index is down about 6% so far this month.

"There are worries about high inflation and whether that leads to a recessionary environment and you combine that with what's going on in China in terms of the lockdowns, it's a bit of a mixed bag," said Chi Chan, a portfolio manager at Federated Hermes. The European Central Bank is likely to end its bond-buying stimulus program early in the third quarter of this year, followed by a rate hike that could come just "a few weeks" later, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

All eyes will be on the U.S. inflation data due to be released at 12:30 pm GMT. U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is expected to ease to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March, with any number below consensus likely to be welcomed by investors. French train maker Alstom fell 6.1% despite reporting an annual operating profit above expectations.

Bayer dropped 6.5% after the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the German agriculture and pharmaceutical company's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

