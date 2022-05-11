Copper futures gain on robust demand

Copper prices on Wednesday increased by 0.29 percent to Rs 755.50 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of strong spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 2.15 or 0.29 percent at Rs 755.50 per kg in a business turnover of 4,245 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)