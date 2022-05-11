Left Menu

China stocks end higher as easing COVID cases lift risk appetite

China stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections, while U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further lifted risk appetite. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.4% higher at 3,976.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,058.70 points.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:46 IST
China stocks end higher as easing COVID cases lift risk appetite
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed higher on Wednesday as investors took comfort in signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections, while U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to consider eliminating Trump-era tariffs on Beijing further lifted risk appetite.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.4% higher at 3,976.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,058.70 points. ** The Hang Seng index rose 1% to 19,824.57, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.7% to 6,769.72 points.

** Shanghai said on Wednesday half the city had achieved "zero-COVID" status, but uncompromising restrictions had to remain in place under a national policy. Meanwhile, new cases detected in Beijing dropped to the lowest level since April 26. ** The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday that China's zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy is not sustainable given what is now known of the virus.

** "Over the past week, the COVID-19 situation has continued to improve at the national level," said Nomura in a note. "However, the turning point for economic fundamentals and most financial assets in coming weeks (or months) depends mainly on Beijing's stance on zero-COVID strategy instead of daily cases." ** Lifting market sentiment further, China's producer prices rose at the slowest pace in a year in April, despite the surge in global commodity costs, leaving room for more stimulus to shore up the flagging economy.

** Risks affecting China's onshore market are controllable, and the market has a solid foundation for stable operation, the official CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing a securities regulatory official. ** Biden, under pressure to tame high inflation, said he was considering eliminating Trump-era tariffs on China as a way to lower prices for goods in the United States.

** China equities could be approaching the late stage of a bear market, but the potential final leg is likely to be bumpy, Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note. ** The bank expected near-term market volatility to remain elevated, citing China's COVID-19 situation, geopolitical tensions, global macro slowdown, and monetary tightening.

** Traders were also awaiting U.S. inflation data, due at 1230 GMT on the day, which will offer a guide to how aggressively the U.S. Fed will raise rates. ** New energy firms jumped more than 4% to lead the gains, with battery giant CATL up more than 8%. Semiconductors and machinery stocks also went up more than 3% each.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong climbed 2.9% to lift the Hang Seng benchmark, after jumping up to 6%, with index heavyweights Meituan and Tencent up 6.3% and 2.7%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022