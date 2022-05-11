Left Menu

Russian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 14:57 IST
Russian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said the volume of Russian gas transfers via Ukraine on Wednesday was almost 72 million cubic meters, compared with a volume of 124.6 mcm on May 11 last year.

The pipeline operator said on Tuesday it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point. Flows to Europe through Sokhranivka dried up on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022