Russian gas transit through Ukraine almost 72 mcm on Wednesday - Ukraine

Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said the volume of Russian gas transfers via Ukraine on Wednesday was almost 72 million cubic meters, compared with a volume of 124.6 mcm on May 11 last year.

The pipeline operator said on Tuesday it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point. Flows to Europe through Sokhranivka dried up on Wednesday.

