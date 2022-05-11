Left Menu

Ukraine war to slow but not stall EU growth, commissioner says

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 15:21 IST
Valdis Dombrovskis Image Credit: Wikipedia

The war in Ukraine will slow down economic growth in the European Union but not stall it, the bloc's trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in Marrakech at a meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

He said the EU was ready to extend its suspension of import duties and quotas for all Ukrainian imports and was preparing a plan to move away from dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

