PFRDA invites applications for post of trustee in NPS Trust

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has invited applications for filling one post of trustee on the board of NPS Trust.

''Applications are invited from Indian citizens for appointment as a trustee on the board of NPS Trust for a period of three years from the date of appointment with provision of extension for another term of two years only,'' the PFRDA said in an advertisement on Wednesday.

NPS Trust is an intermediary under NPS architecture.

The PFRDA in its capacity as a settlor, established the National Pension System Trust (NPS Trust) being the board of trustees who are the legal owner of the funds of the subscribers under NPS and certain other pension schemes.

The pension fund regulator said the trustees are eligible to receive sitting fees and such other expenses towards travelling, lodging and boarding among others as determined by the Authority from time to time.

The maximum age limit, beyond which a trustee shall not work, is 70 years, the PFRDA said.

As per the regulations, there is a provision for the appointment of a maximum of 11 trustees, suitably qualified with sufficient education in law or finance or economics or accountancy or social welfare or administration with proven management skill, experience, capacity, integrity and reputation.

The assets under management in the name of the Trust as of March 31, 2022, are Rs 7.36 lakh crore with a 5.20 crore subscriber base.

The PFRDA has two flagship pension schemes-- NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). NPS mainly caters to the organised sector employees, including the central and state governments.

APY is meant to provide social security benefits in old age to those who are employed in the unorganised sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)